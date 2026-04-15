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Garrett Cleavinger Injury: Live BP on tap for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 8:56pm

Cleavinger (calf) is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice Thursday, per MLB.com.

The left-hander is working his way back from right calf tightness, and the expectation is that he'll be able to rejoin Tampa Bay's bullpen at some point in mid-to-late April. Cleavinger has given up two runs on three hits and four walks over 2.1 innings to begin the year, so it's possible the Rays will ease him back into the mix when he's ready to return.

Garrett Cleavinger
Tampa Bay Rays
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