Garrett Cleavinger News: Activated from IL
The Rays reinstated Cleavinger (calf) from the injured list Saturday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Cleavinger's rehab assignment got off to a shaky start, but he was able to clean things up quickly and finished his last four appearances with just one hit and one walk allowed over 3.1 shutout innings. Now fully healthy, the 32-year-old will likely claim a high-leverage role in the Rays' bullpen, though Bryan Baker is still the favorite for saves. Yoendrys Gomez was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
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