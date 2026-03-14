Garrett Cleavinger headshot

Garrett Cleavinger News: Headed for closer committee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Cleavinger has given up one hit with one strikeout and no walks over two scoreless Grapefruit League appearances. He also struck out one in a scoreless frame for Team United States in the World Baseball Classic.

Cleavinger's game work has been a bit light this spring while away from the Rays for the World Baseball Classic, but he should be ready for Opening Day all the same. The left-hander and Griffin Jax are poised to begin the season splitting closing duties, with Edwin Uceta set to join the mix once he recovers from a shoulder issue. Cleavinger was dominant while serving in a setup role last year, recording two saves and 22 holds with a 2.35 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 82:18 K:BB across 61.1 innings.

Garrett Cleavinger
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Cleavinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Cleavinger See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
8 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
11 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
16 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
18 days ago