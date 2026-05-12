Garrett Cleavinger headshot

Garrett Cleavinger News: Picks up save over Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 9:17pm

Cleavinger earned the save in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on one walk in the 10th inning.

With Bryan Baker seemingly unavailable after pitching back-to-back days, Cleavinger got the nod in the bottom of the 10th after the Rays plated a pair in the top half of the inning. It was Cleavinger's first save of the season to go along with a 1-1 record and six holds. He owns a 4.05 ERA and 9:5 K:BB across 6.2 innings.

Garrett Cleavinger
Tampa Bay Rays
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