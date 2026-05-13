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Garrett Crochet Injury: Bullpen session on tap Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 12:57pm

Crochet (shoulder) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

After he had been limited to playing catch since landing on the injured list April 29 due to left shoulder inflammation, Crochet was able to do some throwing off a mound Tuesday. The lefty will now take part in a more formal bullpen session a day later, marking a major step forward in the recovery process. The Red Sox were initially hopeful that Crochet would be in line for a minimum-length stay on the shelf, but since he's now missed more than two weeks, he'll likely need to make a rehab start or pitch in a simulated game before he gets activated from the 15-day injured list.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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