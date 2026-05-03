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Garrett Crochet Injury: Cleared to play catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Crochet (shoulder) was able to play catch Sunday for the first time since landing on the injured list Wednesday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox plan to continue proceeding cautiously with Crochet while he works his way through left shoulder inflammation, but the club is optimistic that it caught the injury early enough and shut the lefty down before it became a greater concern. For his part, Crochet believes that he'll be ready to return from the IL when first eligible May 12, but the two-time All-Star still has a few more checkpoints to hit in the recovery process before the Red Sox pencil him back into the rotation.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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