Garrett Crochet Injury: Diagnosed with low-grade strain

Crochet (shoulder) was diagnosed with a low-grade lat strain Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox pulled Crochet off his throwing program Sunday after he reported tightness in his lat, and MRI results have now confirmed that he's dealing with a minor strain. Interim manager Chad Tracy said the 26-year-old southpaw will be cleared to resume his throwing program as soon as he's asymptomatic, at which point an updated return timeline may begin to emerge.