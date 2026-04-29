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Garrett Crochet Injury: Heads to IL with inflamed shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Red Sox placed Crochet on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to left shoulder inflammation, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Crochet bounced back from a rough two-start stretch to deliver six scoreless innings in his most recent turn Saturday in Baltimore, but he may have tweaked his shoulder at some point during that outing or in his between-starts bullpen session. The Red Sox haven't revealed a timeline for their ace's return, though the fact that his injury is being classified as inflammation rather than a strain could offer hope that he'll be able to return in the minimum 15 days or close to it.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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