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Garrett Crochet Injury: Live BP scheduled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Crochet (shoulder) will face hitters Tuesday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

This will be Crochet's first live batting practice session since landing on the injured list. He threw another side session Saturday. If Tuesday's session goes well, the Red Sox could send Crochet on a rehab assignment.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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