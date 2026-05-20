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Garrett Crochet Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Crochet (shoulder) threw two innings in an up-and-down bullpen session Wednesday, Christopher Smith of Masslive.com reports.

Crochet will throw a brief side session Friday or Saturday before tossing his first live batting practice next week. The 26-year-old southpaw is progressing in his recovery from left shoulder inflammation that landed him on the 15-day injured list in late April. The Red Sox should have a better sense of Crochet's recovery timeline after his live session next week.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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