Garrett Crochet headshot

Garrett Crochet Injury: Resumes mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Crochet (shoulder) threw off a mound Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Crochet is coming along slowly but surely as he works his way back from left shoulder inflammation. The left-hander last pitched more than two weeks ago, so he will likely require at least one rehab start before rejoining the Red Sox rotation. It's unclear when Crochet might be ready to pitch in a game.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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