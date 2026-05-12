Garrett Crochet Injury: Resumes mound work
Crochet (shoulder) threw off a mound Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Crochet is coming along slowly but surely as he works his way back from left shoulder inflammation. The left-hander last pitched more than two weeks ago, so he will likely require at least one rehab start before rejoining the Red Sox rotation. It's unclear when Crochet might be ready to pitch in a game.
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