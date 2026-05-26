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Garrett Crochet Injury: Set for another live BP on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Crochet (shoulder) said that he's scheduled to throw a second live batting practice session Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Crochet completed a one-inning live BP session Tuesday, marking the first time that he faced hitters since landing on the injured list April 29 due to left shoulder inflammation. The southpaw felt pleased with how the session went, noting afterward that he's no longer dealing with fatigue and is now focused on ramping up his workload and honing his mechanics. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy was similarly upbeat after Crochet's workout, noting that the 26-year-old's velocity sat in the mid-90s. Boston hasn't ruled out the possibility of Crochet returning from the IL without going out on a rehab assignment, but because he's been on the shelf for the past month, he'll most likely need to make a start in the minors prior to being activated.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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