Garrett Crochet Injury: Suffers setback in recovery process

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Sunday that Crochet (shoulder) began experiencing lat tightness over the past few days and will have his throwing program shut down for the time being, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Though he previously expressed optimism that he would be able to return in the minimum amount of time after landing on the 15-day injured list April 29 due to left shoulder inflammation, Crochet remains without a clear timeline to be activated more than a month later. The southpaw had been scheduled to face live hitters over multiple innings in a simulated game Tuesday, but that plan has now been scrapped as a result of the setback. Tracy noted that Crochet will visit doctors early in the upcoming week and will likely undergo an MRI, so the Red Sox could have more clarity on the 26-year-old's next steps within the next few days.