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Garrett Crochet Injury: Throwing, but return not imminent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 8:20am

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Thursday that Crochet (shoulder) resumed playing catch from 60 feet and is making progress with his strength program, but the southpaw is unlikely to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible next Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports. "We're still strengthening, we're still throwing and we're increasing intensity as he goes," Tracy said of Crochet. "So we're just going to continue that track until we feel the strength numbers are where they're supposed to be, he feels good and he can ramp up more."

Shortly after being placed on the IL on April 29 due to left shoulder inflammation, Crochet indicated that he wouldn't be shut down from throwing and expressed confidence that he would be ready to return from the shelf in the minimum 15 days. While Crochet hasn't run into any setbacks since then, the Red Sox are taking a cautious approach in building their staff ace back up from the injury. Tracy didn't rule out the possibility of Crochet requiring a rehab assignment prior to being activated, though if Crochet is able to progress to throwing off a mound and facing hitters within the next week or two, he probably won't need to head to a minor-league affiliate before rejoining the Boston rotation.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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