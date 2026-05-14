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Garrett Crochet Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Crochet (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Crochet pitched off a mound for the first time since hitting the injured list last month with shoulder inflammation. Next up for the left-hander is an expected two-inning bullpen session this weekend in Atlanta. If Crochet feels good coming out of that longer session, then he could face hitters by the middle of next week, putting him on schedule for a potential return during the last week of May. The Red Sox could follow a similar path as the one laid out for Sonny Gray and let Crochet return to the rotation without a rehab assignment.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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