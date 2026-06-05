Garrett Crochet Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL
The Red Sox transferred Crochet (lat) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Boston needed the 40-man roster spot for Joe La Sorsa, and Crochet is already 40-plus days into his stay on the injured list. The move shouldn't change his outlook after he experienced a setback last week and was diagnosed with a low-grade lat strain. Crochet will be able to resume throwing once he's asymptomatic. He'll then need to build his arm back up, so Crochet could be looking at an absence into July.
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