Garrett Crochet headshot

Garrett Crochet Injury: Will face hitters next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Interim manager Chad Tracy said Friday that Crochet (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session this weekend and live batting practice early next week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Crochet has been sidelined since April 25 due to left shoulder inflammation, but he continues to check boxes in his rehab process and appears to be nearing a return to Boston's rotation. It's unclear if Crochet will go out on a rehab assignment or if the Red Sox will simply use live BP and simulated games to get his arm built back up for starts. It's been a rough start to the 2026 campaign for Crochet, who owns a 6.30 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB across his first 30 innings.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Crochet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Crochet See More
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
3 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
16 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
18 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
19 days ago