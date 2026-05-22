Garrett Crochet Injury: Will face hitters next week

Interim manager Chad Tracy said Friday that Crochet (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session this weekend and live batting practice early next week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Crochet has been sidelined since April 25 due to left shoulder inflammation, but he continues to check boxes in his rehab process and appears to be nearing a return to Boston's rotation. It's unclear if Crochet will go out on a rehab assignment or if the Red Sox will simply use live BP and simulated games to get his arm built back up for starts. It's been a rough start to the 2026 campaign for Crochet, who owns a 6.30 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB across his first 30 innings.