Garrett Crochet News: Confirmed to be healthy

Crochet said after Monday's loss to the Twins that he's fine physically, and manager Alex Cora also said that Crochet is healthy, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Boston's ace endured a career-worst start in Minnesota, allowing a whopping 10 earned runs in just 1.2 innings while inducing a mere three swings and misses on 55 pitches. His velocity was down 1.2 mph, but Crochet brushed off concerns about his velocity after the game, saying, "I don't think that's anything to fret over." Perhaps he was tipping pitches. Regardless, the No. 3 starter off the board during draft season is seemingly still healthy, and with that, Crochet remains in line to pitch Sunday at home against the Tigers.