Garrett Crochet News: Dominates former team

Crochet (2-1) yielded one run on a hit and a walk over 7.1 innings Sunday, striking out 11 and earning a win over the White Sox.

Crochet was nearly untouchable Sunday; he was perfect through five innings and carried a no-hitter into the eighth. He was removed from the game after Chase Meidroth broke it up with a single and later came around to score with Garrett Whitlock on the mound. Crochet generated a season-high 18 whiffs, including 11 with his four-seamer that averaged 95.8 mph. He dropped his ERA to 1.38 with a 28:8 K:BB through 26 frames. Crochet's next outing is projected to be a rematch with the White Sox at home.