Garrett Crochet headshot

Garrett Crochet News: Finds positives in third outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Crochet allowed three runs on five hits while striking out two over 4.2 innings in Monday's spring start against the Phillies. He also hit a batter.

Crochet's third Grapefruit League start didn't yield pretty results, but the left-hander was pleased overall with his execution, per Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. His velocity was down, but Crochet explained that was more a function of building arm strength and tinkering with mechanics. Philadelphia touched him for two runs in the second inning, which were aided by a couple of softly hit, well-placed singles. A third run was charged to him when a runner stole home after he departed the game. Pitching into the fifth inning and hitting 59 pitches (42 strikes) leaves Crochet on schedule for Opening Day against the Reds on March 26.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Crochet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Crochet See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
7 days ago
How to Determine Your Fantasy Baseball Keepers
MLB
How to Determine Your Fantasy Baseball Keepers
Author Image
Mark Strotman
15 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago
DFS Strategy vs. Standard Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
DFS Strategy vs. Standard Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
Mark Strotman
38 days ago