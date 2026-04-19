Garrett Crochet headshot

Garrett Crochet News: Hit hard again in third loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Crochet (2-3) took the loss Sunday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

Following a career-worst start in Minnesota that saw him surrender 11 runs, Crochet couldn't find his ace form Sunday. He did settle in for three scoreless frames after Dillon Dingler took him deep in the opening inning, but Crochet then gave up four more runs with two outs in the fifth. The star left-hander now holds a disappointing 7.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB over 24 innings, so he'll be trying to figure things out in his next scheduled start versus Baltimore.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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