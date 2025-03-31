Fantasy Baseball
Garrett Crochet headshot

Garrett Crochet News: Inks six-year extension with Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 6:32pm

Crochet agreed to a six-year, $170 million contract extension with the Red Sox on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Passan notes that this deal won't go into effect until the 2026 season and includes an opt-out clause following the 2030 campaign. Crochet is currently under contract on a one-year, $3.8 million agreement until the end of 2025 and made only one start with Boston before the two sides were able to come together on a long-term contract.

