Garrett Crochet News: Makes spring debut
Crochet allowed one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the Rays.
Crochet made his Grapefruit League debut, throwing 23 pitches (14 strikes) in his first step on the way to an Opening Day start. Other than a lack of strikeouts, it was an unremarkable outing for the left-hander, who led the majors in 2025 with 255 punchouts. He used most of his repertoire, including a splitter he'd like to use more of in 2026. Crochet threw one Thursday.
