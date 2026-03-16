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Garrett Crochet News: Next spring start coming Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 10:28am

Crochet is slated to start a minor-league game Monday after having his scheduled Grapefruit League start Sunday against the Twins pushed back, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

With five scheduled off days over the first month, the Red Sox plan to have Crochet pitch on a six-day schedule early in the season to manage his workload, per McCaffrey. Crochet said he prefers pitching every fifth day, but he's trying to be adaptable. In three spring starts, Crochet has allowed six runs in 8.2 innings with five strikeouts and a walk, but he didn't express much concern about his lackluster results. Crochet said that his velocity has been "a little down" from where he anticipated, but noted that he's more concerned about "pounding in the strike zone" at this stage of the spring. McCaffrey adds that Crochet is lined up for one final Grapefruit League start Saturday, although that would fall on four days' rest after Monday's spring game.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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