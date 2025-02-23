Garrett Crochet News: No runs in Grapefruit League debut

Crochet allowed no runs on three hits and one walk over 1.2 innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

The left-hander was on a pitch count for his first spring game, with his departure in the midst of the second inning also being the result of a long wait between his first and second frames, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. Crochet had a limited workload last year with the White Sox in his first season as a full-time starter, but he was still one of the top breakout players in MLB with a 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 209:33 K:BB across 146 innings. The 25-year-old isn't expected to face any workload restrictions in 2025 after being acquired by the Red Sox.