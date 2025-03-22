Fantasy Baseball
Garrett Crochet headshot

Garrett Crochet News: Preps for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Crochet allowed five hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.1 scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against the Pirates.

Crochet finished up the Grapefruit League on a strong note, exactly as he began it. The left-hander dominated through five spring outings, giving up just one run in 15.2 innings (0.57 ERA) with 30 strikeouts and eight walks. Crochet will next pitch Opening Day against the Rangers.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
