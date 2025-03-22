Garrett Crochet News: Preps for Opening Day

Crochet allowed five hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.1 scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against the Pirates.

Crochet finished up the Grapefruit League on a strong note, exactly as he began it. The left-hander dominated through five spring outings, giving up just one run in 15.2 innings (0.57 ERA) with 30 strikeouts and eight walks. Crochet will next pitch Opening Day against the Rangers.