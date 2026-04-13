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Garrett Crochet News: Pummeled for 10 earned runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Crochet (2-2) took the loss Monday, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) on nine hits and three walks over 1.2 innings against the Twins. He did not record a strikeout.

Crochet was ambushed by the Twins' offense, allowing double-digit runs and being pulled before completing two full innings. The southpaw entered Monday's contest with a 3.12 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through his first three starts, but those marks have since jumped to a 7.58 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 19 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is lined up to come Sunday against the Tigers.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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