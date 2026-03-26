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Garrett Crochet News: Shuts down Reds in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Crochet (1-0) picked up the win Thursday against the Reds, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

The All-Star southpaw found himself in midseason form in his season debut, firing six shutout frames and also notably escaping a bases-loaded jam in the sixth frame. Crochet was also able to throw 80 pitches Thursday, and his final start during spring training saw him hurl 89 pitches. He'll be looking to build up to close to a full workload in his next start, which is slated to come in Houston next week.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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