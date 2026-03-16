Garrett Crochet headshot

Garrett Crochet News: Start pushed back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 5:46am

Crochet's scheduled start Sunday was pushed back and he will start a minor-league game Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

With five scheduled off days over the first month, the Red Sox plan to have Crochet pitch on a six-day schedule early in the season to manage his workload, per McCaffrey. Crochet said he prefers pitching every fifth day, but is trying to be adaptable. In three spring starts, Crochet has allowed six runs in 8.2 innings with five strikeouts and a walk. "I've been working through some mechanical adjustments and I hope that that'll clean up my pitch profiles a little bit," Crochet said. "The overall shapes are very similar to where they were last year. Velocity is a little down, but that's not really something that I feel like I'm working on. Would I like to see it go up? Would I like to see it stay the same? Either (one) I'm fine with, for me, it's just pounding in the strike zone." McCaffrey writes that Crochet is lined up for one more Grapefruit League start Saturday, although that would be on normal rest after Monday's spring game.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Crochet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Crochet See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
13 days ago
How to Determine Your Fantasy Baseball Keepers
MLB
How to Determine Your Fantasy Baseball Keepers
Author Image
Mark Strotman
21 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
25 days ago