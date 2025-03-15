Garrett Crochet News: Starting Opening Day

Manager Alex Cora confirmed Saturday that Crochet will start Opening Day against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

After throwing 6.1 shutout innings in spring training, Crochet has officially earned the honor of starting on the bump Opening Day for his new team. His Red Sox debut will come against a Rangers squad that finished 11th in the American League with a .685 OPS last season but has brought that number up to .790 this spring.