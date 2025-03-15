Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Garrett Crochet headshot

Garrett Crochet News: Starting Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Manager Alex Cora confirmed Saturday that Crochet will start Opening Day against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

After throwing 6.1 shutout innings in spring training, Crochet has officially earned the honor of starting on the bump Opening Day for his new team. His Red Sox debut will come against a Rangers squad that finished 11th in the American League with a .685 OPS last season but has brought that number up to .790 this spring.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now