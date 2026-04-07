Garrett Crochet News: Strikes out seven in win Tuesday

Crochet (2-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts across 6.1 innings.

It was a nice rebound outing for Crochet after he was tagged for five runs (four earned) in a loss last Wednesday against the Astros. Crochet got back to using his fastball against Milwaukee, averaging 95.7 mph with the heater. Crochet got into some trouble in the seventh inning, allowing four of the five batters he faced to reach base, including a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, but Zack Kelly was able to come on and get the final two outs to stop the bleeding. Crochet owns a 3.12 ERA and 22:4 K:BB across 17.1 innings. He'll take the mound in Minnesota on Monday for his fourth start.