Garrett Crochet News: Time change for scheduled start
Crochet's scheduled start Sunday against the Tigers has been pushed back three hours to 4:35 pm due to expected rain, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The original start time of 1:35 pm is expected to be in the middle of an extended period of rain for Boston from midday into the afternoon. Crochet is looking to rebound from a disastrous outing last Monday. Framber Valdez is scheduled to start for Detroit.
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