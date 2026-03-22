Garrett Crochet News: Unfazed by spring line
Crochet allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against Atlanta.
Crochet finished the Grapefruit League with an unsightly 7.36 ERA over 14.2 innings. Both the pitcher and Boston manager Alex Cora downplayed the spring results to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Crochet attributed the line to a couple of factors, including missed locations and more notably, tinkering with a pitch mix by doing things he would normally avoid in a more competitive environment. The left-hander is set to pitch Opening Day on the road against the Reds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Crochet See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings2 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3009 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30016 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Crochet See More