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Garrett Crochet News: Unfazed by spring line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 8:56am

Crochet allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against Atlanta.

Crochet finished the Grapefruit League with an unsightly 7.36 ERA over 14.2 innings. Both the pitcher and Boston manager Alex Cora downplayed the spring results to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Crochet attributed the line to a couple of factors, including missed locations and more notably, tinkering with a pitch mix by doing things he would normally avoid in a more competitive environment. The left-hander is set to pitch Opening Day on the road against the Reds.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
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