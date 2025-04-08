Garrett Crochet News: Walks four in loss
Crochet (1-1) yielded four runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks over 5.2 innings Tuesday, striking out five and taking a loss against Toronto.
Crochet rolled through five scoreless frames before unraveling in the sixth inning. He coughed up a solo homer to George Springer before the Blue Jays scored three unearned runs in the inning. Crochet threw a career-high 107 pitches (65 strikes) and forced 11 whiffs. Despite the shaky performance, he owns a 1.45 ERA with a 17:7 K:BB through three starts. Crochet's next outing is projected to be on the road for his first career matchup against the White Sox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now