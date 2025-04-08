Garrett Crochet News: Walks four in loss

Crochet (1-1) yielded four runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks over 5.2 innings Tuesday, striking out five and taking a loss against Toronto.

Crochet rolled through five scoreless frames before unraveling in the sixth inning. He coughed up a solo homer to George Springer before the Blue Jays scored three unearned runs in the inning. Crochet threw a career-high 107 pitches (65 strikes) and forced 11 whiffs. Despite the shaky performance, he owns a 1.45 ERA with a 17:7 K:BB through three starts. Crochet's next outing is projected to be on the road for his first career matchup against the White Sox.