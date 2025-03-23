Fantasy Baseball
Garrett Hampson News: Added to Arizona's roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

The Diamondbacks selected Hampson to the major-league roster Sunday.

The 30-year-old exercised the opt-out clause of his minor-league contract with Arizona on Friday, and the organization elected to fully bring him aboard rather than let him hit free agency. Hampson has a .300/.396/.375 slash line through 17 spring games, though he posted a career-worst .575 OPS in 113 regular-season contests for Kansas City last year. He likely won't have fantasy relevance while filling a utility role.

