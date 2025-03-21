Fantasy Baseball
Garrett Hampson

Garrett Hampson News: Exercises out-out clause

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

The Diamondbacks released Hampson on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hampson exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract after evidently being told he would not make the Opening Day roster. The utility player will now seek to latch on with another organization and his versatility could help him land a major-league pact somewhere.

Garrett Hampson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
