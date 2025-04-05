Garrett Hampson News: Steps in at second base

Hampson replaced an injured Ketel Marte (hamstring) at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over Washington.

Hampson entered as a pinch runner when Marte pulled up on a first-inning double. The injury was determined to be a left hamstring strain, but there's no timetable for his recovery. Hampson is expected to fill in for the final two games of the series and could continue on as the primary fill-in should Marte require more than a few days to heal. If Marte is added to the injured list, it's possible the Diamondbacks could call-up a body from Triple-A Reno that can play second base. Hampson is 1-for-6 with three walks, one steal and three runs scored through four games played.