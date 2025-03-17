Garrett Hampson News: Swipes bag, knocks in two Sunday

Hampson started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBI in Sunday's spring game against San Diego.

Hampson remains in the mix for the final rotation spot along with Ildemaro Vargas and Jordan Lawlar. The Diamondbacks likely want a utility player, which precludes Lawlar, who doesn't offer much position versatility at this point. Plus, it's unlikely the organization wants the prospect sitting on a bench in the majors. That leaves Hampson (.738 OPS, two steals, seven RBI, 13 spring games) and Vargas (.971 OPS, five extra-base hits, seven RBI, 15 games) as the most likely competitors for the 26th spot on the roster.