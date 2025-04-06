Garrett Hampson News: Will remain in utility role

Hampson will continue in a utility role while Tim Tawa gets the majority of playing time at second base in place of the injured Ketel Marte (hamstring), Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports. "Yeah, I think we'll still put Garrett into that role of, you know, primary backup, occasional starting," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

Hampson filled in for Marte on Friday when he was removed in the first inning of Arizona's 6-4 win over the Nationals. The club placed Marte on the injured list Saturday and called up Tawa, who made his MLB debut Saturday. Hampson entered Saturday's game in the ninth inning as a pinch runner for third baseman Eugenio Suarez.