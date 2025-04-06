Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Garrett Hampson headshot

Garrett Hampson News: Will remain in utility role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 5:37am

Hampson will continue in a utility role while Tim Tawa gets the majority of playing time at second base in place of the injured Ketel Marte (hamstring), Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports. "Yeah, I think we'll still put Garrett into that role of, you know, primary backup, occasional starting," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

Hampson filled in for Marte on Friday when he was removed in the first inning of Arizona's 6-4 win over the Nationals. The club placed Marte on the injured list Saturday and called up Tawa, who made his MLB debut Saturday. Hampson entered Saturday's game in the ninth inning as a pinch runner for third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

Garrett Hampson
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now