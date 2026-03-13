Garrett Hawkins News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Padres optioned Hawkins to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Hawkins ended the 2025 season with Double-A San Antonio, where he appeared in 13 games and finished with a 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, two saves and a 20:10 K:BB across 16 innings. He'll open the 2026 season in Triple-A and could make his major-league debut if the Padres need added depth to their bullpen.
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