Garrett Hawkins News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Hawkins to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Hawkins ended the 2025 season with Double-A San Antonio, where he appeared in 13 games and finished with a 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, two saves and a 20:10 K:BB across 16 innings. He'll open the 2026 season in Triple-A and could make his major-league debut if the Padres need added depth to their bullpen.