Hill signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Feb. 15.

Hill hasn't seen any major-league action since the 2023 season with Detroit, posting a 9.19 ERA and 2.11 WHIP with a 14:14 K:BB across 15.2 relief innings. He's a low-risk signing for the Mariners and will presumably begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Tacoma.