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Garrett Mitchell Injury: Managing sore foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Mitchell isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Seattle due to foot soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Mitchell went 4-for-6 and scored two runs during Milwaukee's 22-0 rout of the Mariners on Tuesday but evidently picked up a foot injury in the process, so the Brewers will give him a day off as a precaution. Luis Lara will patrol center field as a result, moving Jake Bauers into right field and opening first base for Andrew Vaughn.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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