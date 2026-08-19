Garrett Mitchell Injury: Managing sore foot
Mitchell isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Seattle due to foot soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell went 4-for-6 and scored two runs during Milwaukee's 22-0 rout of the Mariners on Tuesday but evidently picked up a foot injury in the process, so the Brewers will give him a day off as a precaution. Luis Lara will patrol center field as a result, moving Jake Bauers into right field and opening first base for Andrew Vaughn.
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