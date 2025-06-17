Garrett Mitchell Injury: Moving rehab up to Triple-A

Mitchell (oblique) has been transferred to Triple-A Nashville to continue his rehab assignment, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mitchell struck out in both plate appearances during his lone rehab game with the Brewers' Arizona Complex League affiliate, but the club was convinced the outfielder was ready to move his rehab assignment up to Nashville. The 26-year-old has been sidelined since late April with a left oblique strain, so he figures to need a handful of rehab contests to get his timing down before the Brewers activate him from the 10-day injured list.