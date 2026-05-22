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Garrett Mitchell Injury: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Mitchell (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Mitchell exited the Brewers' last game Wednesday versus the Cubs due to back tightness. With southpaw Justin Wrobleski toeing the rubber for the Dodgers, the left-handed-hitting Mitchell probably wasn't going to start Friday regardless, but it's unclear whether he'll be available off the bench. Jake Bauers, Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick will form Milwaukee's outfield trio in Friday's series opener.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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