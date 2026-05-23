Garrett Mitchell Injury: Out again Saturday

Mitchell (back) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Mitchell was taken out of Wednesday's game against the Cubs due to back tightness, and Saturday will be the second game in a row he's missed. The Brewers haven't indicated that the speedy outfielder will need a trip to the injured list, though that could become an option if he doesn't return soon. Milwaukee will start Jake Bauers, Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick across the outfield Saturday.