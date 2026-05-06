Garrett Mitchell Injury: Scratched from lineup
Mitchell was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game in St. Louis due to illness.
The Brewers are idle Thursday, so Mitchell will have two days to rest before attempting to return to action Friday against the Yankees. Jackson Chourio will slide over to center field and Tyler Black will enter the lineup in left field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results2 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 42 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 33 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More