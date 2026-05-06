Garrett Mitchell headshot

Garrett Mitchell Injury: Scratched from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 9:52am

Mitchell was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game in St. Louis due to illness.

The Brewers are idle Thursday, so Mitchell will have two days to rest before attempting to return to action Friday against the Yankees. Jackson Chourio will slide over to center field and Tyler Black will enter the lineup in left field.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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