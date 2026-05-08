Garrett Mitchell Injury: Sitting Friday
Mitchell (illness) isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Mitchell will miss a second consecutive start due to an illness that prevented him from playing Wednesday, though he likely wouldn't have started Saturday anyway with southpaw Max Fried on the bump for New York. Brandon Lockridge will fill the void in center field and bat seventh.
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