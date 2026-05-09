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Garrett Mitchell News: Back in action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Mitchell (illness) is starting in center field and batting seventh against the Yankees on Saturday.

Mitchell was scratched due to an illness Wednesday and didn't start Friday, though he did enter the latter contest in the fourth inning after Brandon Lockridge exited with a knee injury. That was a good sign that Mitchell had shown improvement, and the veteran outfielder is now feeling well enough to return to the starting lineup. He'll look to snap an 0-for-10, four-game stretch at the plate.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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