Garrett Mitchell News: Back in lineup Sunday
Mitchell (back) is starting in center field and batting sixth against the Dodgers on Sunday.
Mitchell missed the Brewers' last two games due to back tightness, but he has been cleared to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale. He went 5-for-15 with one steal, one home run and two RBI in the five games prior to his back issue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up12 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 1212 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More