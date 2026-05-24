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Garrett Mitchell News: Back in lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Mitchell (back) is starting in center field and batting sixth against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Mitchell missed the Brewers' last two games due to back tightness, but he has been cleared to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale. He went 5-for-15 with one steal, one home run and two RBI in the five games prior to his back issue.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
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