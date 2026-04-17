Garrett Mitchell headshot

Garrett Mitchell News: Drives in three in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Mitchell went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Mitchell got the scoring started with a single in the fourth inning before coming up clutch with a two-run double in the 10th. The 27-year-old is off to an impressive start, slashing .289/.439/.444 with five extra-base hits, 16 RBI, six runs scored and three steals across 58 plate appearances.

Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Garrett Mitchell See More
MLB Barometer: Barrel Rate Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Barrel Rate Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
10 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
12 days ago